“I think he’s on good form at the minute” Chambers tips teammate to shine next season

Calum Chambers has tipped Nicolas Pepe to shine for Arsenal next season after his return to form towards the end of this seasons campaign.

Pepe joined Arsenal from Lille in 2019 after the Gunners couldn’t meet Crystal Palace’s asking price for Wilfried Zaha.

The Ivorian had scored a decent number of goals for Lille in France in the previous campaign and several top European teams wanted him.

His first season was underwhelming for the Gunners as he failed to consistently deliver fine performances for the club.

This campaign was expected to be better, but the 25-year-old has similarly underperformed for them.

He, however, hit top form towards the end of the campaign and scored four goals in his last two games.

Chambers was asked if he thought Pepe is now emerging and would show great form next season and he answered in the affirmative.

He said the players already knew how good Pepe is and he is happy that he is beginning to show everyone else.

Asked if Pepe can be at his best next season, Chambers replied via The Independent: “Yes.

“I think he’s on good form at the minute and he’s been playing really well and scoring good goals and his confidence is high.

“We’ve seen that all along and we’ve known the quality that he’s had and it’s just really nice to see him show everyone else what he can do.

“(His performance was) brilliant. He was covering me defensively, which is amazing.

“I think he’s improved a lot, he’s a great player and we’ve seen it from the start in the first day of training, we’ve seen his quality, and I think now he’s really starting to show everyone what he can do. We’re all delighted for him.”