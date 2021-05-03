“I think he’s the right man to take the club forward,” Cazorla discusses Arteta’s future

Santi Cazorla has delivered a verdict on Mikel Arteta as speculation continues to mount about his future.

His fellow Spaniard landed his first senior managerial gig when Arsenal made him their latest boss in 2019.

Arteta proved all his doubters wrong by winning the FA Cup and the Community Sheild within his first year on the job.

They backed him with the signing of some talented players in the last two transfer windows and Arsenal expected to end this season inside the top four.

The Gunners haven’t had the best of seasons, but they are in the semi-final of the Europa League which means they can still end this campaign on a positive note.

Some fans have been calling for Arteta to be sacked and replaced with a more proven manager, while others believe he has what it takes to lead them back to the Premier League’s top four and win trophies.

Cazorla says Arsenal should stick with him because he is the right man for the job.

“I think he’s the right man to take the club forward,” he said to UEFA.

“It’s difficult to follow a period like Wenger’s – the club has to adapt to another kind of football, another philosophy, another vision of football.

“He’s got a clear idea of how he wants his team to play, they’re in the semi-finals and they did well in the FA Cup [last season].

“They have been pretty inconsistent but you’ve got to give him time and I think they’re convinced that Mikel can get a lot out of the squad and achieve big things.

“I’m great friends with him and whatever good happens to him and the club I’d be happy for them because I’m a ‘Gunner’.”