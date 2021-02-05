“I think it is a great move for him” Campbell happy that Arsenal man secured a move away

Kevin Campbell is delighted that Ainsley Maitland-Niles finally left Arsenal in search of regular first-team football.

The Gunners academy graduate had been an important part of their first-team plans at the start of the season, but he fell down the pecking other as the season progressed.

As of last month, he was hardly in the first-team picture and the Gunners agreed to allow him to join West Brom on loan for the rest of the season.

After earning an England call up last year, the midfielder wants to play for his country in the Euros this summer.

He would need more playing time to achieve that, and it should come during his time with the Baggies.

Campbell says he has made the right decision, as he would now be able to play more often and in his favoured central midfield position.

“Maitland-Niles is an England international,” he told Football Insider.

“He knows that if he wants to get in the squad for the Euros he needs to play between now and the end of the season.

“He also wants to play in centre-midfield and he has struggled to get any game time in that position for Arsenal.

“West Brom lost at Sheffield United so I would expect him to go straight into the starting eleven for Spurs. I think it is a great move for him.”