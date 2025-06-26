“I think it is best to add, not replace.” Gallas discusses Partey’s expected departure

William Gallas has expressed concern over Arsenal’s decision to allow Thomas Partey to leave the club, with the Ghanaian midfielder set to depart on Monday following unsuccessful contract negotiations.

Gallas Believes Partey Deserves to Stay

Partey and Arsenal had been involved in lengthy discussions regarding a contract extension, but the talks failed to result in an agreement. Both the club and the player were reportedly open to continuing their relationship, but no deal was finalised. As a result, Partey is expected to leave the Emirates Stadium as a free agent.

His impending departure comes despite his key role in the team last season. Partey was an important figure in Arsenal’s midfield, offering experience, composure and balance throughout the campaign. His consistent performances contributed significantly to the Gunners’ overall success and progress, and his exit has disappointed many supporters.

While Arsenal are reportedly close to finalising a deal for a replacement, the loss of a player of Partey’s calibre has drawn criticism, with questions being raised about the club’s decision-making in this instance.

Gallas Questions Arsenal’s Transfer Strategy

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas is among those who believe letting Partey go is a mistake. As cited by Goal.com, Gallas stated:

“I don’t know. I think with his quality, he could stay at Arsenal. With what he has offered to the club over the last few years, he can easily stay. And with their depth right now, I think it is best to add, not replace. I’m not sure of the reasons why he might leave, but I’m not sure it would be the best thing if he left.”

Gallas’ remarks highlight a belief that Arsenal should be focusing on strengthening the squad by building around proven talent, rather than allowing key players to leave without adequate cause. His view reflects a broader concern that the club may risk weakening its midfield at a crucial stage in their development.

While Arsenal may feel confident in their recruitment strategy, allowing an experienced and reliable figure like Partey to depart could be a decision they come to regret.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…