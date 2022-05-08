“I think it would be better for him to move on” Pundit urges Arsenal star to leave

Jamie Carragher insists it would be better for Eddie Nketiah to find a new club in the summer instead of staying at Arsenal despite getting a run of games recently.

The former England under21 star was brought in from the cold by Mikel Arteta some weeks back and he has repaid his manager’s faith in him by scoring some important goals for the club.

These goals will be one big reason Arsenal returns to the Champions League if they eventually secure a top-four spot.

He scored twice again as the Gunners defeated Leeds United this afternoon, and there have been increased calls for him to stay at the club.

However, the former Liverpool defender says it would be better for him to leave and he gives reasons.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher said as quoted by Metro Sport: ‘Yes (Arsenal should try to keep him) but I don’t think he’ll ever end up first-choice striker, so I think it would be better for him to move on.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal has to sign a more accomplished striker in the summer because Nketiah probably doesn’t have the goals that we need to take us to the next level.

He would thrive at a lower level club and that is why it makes sense if he takes a chance on himself and leaves the Emirates.