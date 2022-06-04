“I think it’ll probably be …” Merson predicts Arsenal’s next captain

Paul Merson has predicted that Mikel Arteta will make Ben White the new Arsenal captain ahead of next season.

The Gunners need a new permanent leader after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped of the club’s captaincy before leaving.

Alexandre Lacazette replaced the Gabonese star, but the Frenchman has also left the club.

Martin Odegaard wore the armband in some matches towards the end of the campaign.

It is still unclear who Arsenal’s next captain would be ahead of the 2022/2023 season, but Merson believes Arteta will pick White.

He writes of SportsKeeda: “Arsenal will have to pick a new captain next season, and I think it’ll probably be Ben White.

“They need a player who can lead on the pitch with his performances, and White fits the bill.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

White has been an influential figure in the club’s dressing room, even though this has been his first season at the Emirates.

The England international has the capacity to lead, and he does that for the club’s defence, which has made it harder to break down now.

However, Odegaard did very well while wearing the armband in the final matches of the season, and the Norwegian probably deserves to keep it.