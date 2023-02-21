“I think it’s Arsenal’s title to lose” Patrick Vieira has his say on the title race

Patrick Vieira has urged Arsenal to win the Premier League and insists it is their title to lose now.

The Gunners have stayed atop the league table for much of this term and have been one of the in-form clubs in Europe.

However, in recent weeks, they have allowed Manchester City to close the gap between them and the champions could beat them to the title.

Both clubs have taken turns to sit at the top of the standings and Arsenal is back there after beating Aston Villa and City dropped points.

This has been Arsenal’s best chance to win the title in two decades and Vieira, who was a part of the team that won the last league for the club in 2004, says via the Daily Mail:

‘I think the Premier League title is Arsenal’s to lose, to be honest with you.

‘I think Arsenal did really well against Aston Villa on Saturday, to bounce back with that 4-2 win at Villa Park. They are just in a really good place at the moment, with a lot of confidence.

‘But I still believe Manchester City will chase Arsenal until the very last day of the Premier League season. But I think it’s Arsenal’s title to lose.’

We are in the best position to win the title now as one of the top clubs in the land and we have our destiny in our own hands.

Although City has more experience, we have competed very well against them so far and that should give us confidence that we can see it till the end.

