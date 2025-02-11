“I think it’s because…” Declan Rice reveals a nickname his teammates call him

Declan Rice has firmly established himself as one of the best players in the Arsenal dressing room, and the Englishman is also considered one of the key leaders within the squad. His leadership qualities have not stemmed from the record-breaking transfer fee that brought him to North London but from his work ethic and consistency on the pitch.

Arsenal broke their transfer record to secure Rice’s signature, but it is his performance and dedication that have truly earned him the admiration of his teammates. The midfielder has been one of the most efficient and hardest-working players at the club, and his commitment has set him apart not only in the Arsenal squad but across the entire Premier League. His relentless drive and determination on the field have made a significant impact on the Gunners, and his leadership on and off the pitch has become invaluable.

Rice’s work rate has not gone unnoticed among his teammates, who consistently admire his ability to give everything in every match. His efforts have even inspired a new nickname for the England star. The nickname, “the horse,” was initially coined by his teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko and quickly caught on, with Jorginho also adopting it. Rice’s nickname has now become a regular part of the Arsenal squad’s vernacular, with everyone referring to him as “the horse” due to his impressive athleticism and tireless running.

Rice himself recently discussed the origin of the nickname in an interview with Sky Sports.

“I think it was Oleksandr Zinchenko who started it, and then Jorginho went with it,” he said. “Now everyone calls me ‘the horse’. I think it’s because they think I can run all day, that I’m athletic, my ability to go again, my sustainability and availability to the team.

“Even two days since the last game, I’m running around in training and they’re thinking I’m a mad man. I don’t mind it but I just have to keep it going.”

Rice’s selfless work rate and commitment to his team have earned him this affectionate nickname, and it has become a symbol of his dedication and professionalism. His contributions on the pitch have been vital to Arsenal’s success, and his leadership qualities continue to shine as he helps drive the team forward.

Rice’s relentless approach to training and matchday performance is something that all players aspire to, and it is clear that his influence on the squad is undeniable. Even fans have come to appreciate his hard-working mentality, with many echoing the sentiment that his nickname is well-deserved.