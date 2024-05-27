“I think it’s either…” Declan Rice names the best trainers at Arsenal

Declan Rice has discussed some of the best trainers at Arsenal and named two teammates he believes fit that description.

Arsenal has some of the best Premier League players, contributing to their title challenges over the last two seasons.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been in fantastic form during this period, partly due to his ability to sign and train top talents.

Since the Spaniard arrived, Arsenal has signed almost their entire current squad.

Arteta is working with players who are eager to win for him and perform well for the club in general.

What players display in matches is mostly developed at the training grounds, and managers often select who gets to play based on their performance in training.

Rice was asked who the best trainer at the club is and he said to Iqiyi:

“I think it’s either Gabriel Jesus or Odegaard, one of them two, they are just so good at football.

“Probably Jesus but Odegaard is there as well, they’re both just so good. The stuff they do with the ball is unbelievable. To see it, it’s so good!”

Considering how they perform, most of our players do well in training, which translates to their performances in matches.

