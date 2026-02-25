“I think it’s game on” Didi Hamann sends title message to Arsenal

Didi Hamann believes the title race is firmly alive, with Manchester City in strong condition as they pursue Arsenal for the Premier League title. The former midfielder feels momentum could yet shift as the season approaches its decisive stages.

Arsenal view this campaign as one of their best opportunities to become champions of England. Mikel Arteta will be determined to guide his side over the line and secure the prize they have been chasing. Since the start of the term, the Gunners have displayed impressive consistency and resilience. They remain focused on maintaining that standard until the conclusion of the season.

City Close the Gap

A handful of below-par performances from Arsenal have allowed Manchester City to reduce the gap between the two sides. The Citizens will be eager to capitalise on any further slip-ups. Their experience in high-pressure situations continues to set them apart from many rivals.

Many observers believe Pep Guardiola’s team possess the quality and know-how required to win the league once again. Their squad includes players who have repeatedly demonstrated composure during decisive moments. Since Arteta became Arsenal manager, City have won the league title only twice. That record underlines their dominance and capacity to respond when challenged.

Hamann Says Race Is Not Over

Such history could concern Arsenal as they attempt to avoid another second-place finish. However, Hamann insists the contest remains wide open.

As reported by the Metro, he said, “I think it’s far from over, even though I don’t think City are great. It’s not the City we used to see, but they find a way of winning games and they know how to win the league.

“They know how to win titles because they’ve got some Premier League winners in the ranks. So yeah, I think it’s game on.”

Hamann’s comments reflect a belief that experience and mentality could prove decisive. With both sides still competing strongly, the battle for the title appears set to continue until the final weeks of the campaign.