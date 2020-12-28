“I think it’s ridiculous to be giving these kind of penalties,” Former Chelsea ace bitter over Arsenal penalty

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink doesn’t think that the penalty awarded to Arsenal when Reece James was perceived to have fouled Kieran Tierney was the correct decision.

Arsenal and Chelsea faced each other in a must-win game for the Gunners.

With both teams having a go at each other, Arsenal took the lead just before the 35th minute after James had committed the foul of Tierney.

It was a soft penalty with many onlookers wondering why VAR didn’t intervene to overturn the decision.

Hasselbaink has also joined the chorus of people who think that it simply wasn’t worth a penalty.

He slammed the decision and claimed that with the aid of VAR, it made no sense for penalties like this to continue to be given.

Describing the incident, he said that Tierney was already going to ground when James makes contact with him.

“I think it’s ridiculous to be giving these kind of penalties,” said Hasselbaink to Premier League Productions.

“We are talking about VAR. You have the luxury to look at it. Go and look at it. And who is looking off the pitch?

“We all see that it’s a challenge but he doesn’t make any contact, James. Tierney is already going down before that arm is coming across, so it’s a nice Christmas present for Arsenal.”