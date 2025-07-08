“I think it’s time” Former Sporting executive wants an end to Gyokeres saga

The transfer saga involving Viktor Gyokeres and Arsenal appears to be reaching a critical stage, with all parties keen to finalise the deal. The Swedish striker has made it clear that he wants to join the Gunners, and Arsenal are working hard to secure his signature from Sporting Club. Mikel Arteta views Gyokeres as a key addition to strengthen his attack ahead of the new season, and the club has already agreed on personal terms with the forward.

Despite Gyokeres’s clear desire to make the move, the two clubs have not yet reached an agreement on the transfer fee. The process has been prolonged, with Sporting Club holding firm on their valuation and Arsenal attempting to negotiate more favourable terms. The delay has led to increasing pressure, particularly given that the player has even agreed to forfeit part of his wages at Sporting to help the move go through.

Agreement Nearing as Financial Terms Narrow

According to Sport Witness, former Sporting vice president José Eugénio Dias Ferreira recently spoke about the ongoing negotiations. He commented:

“I think it’s time to put an end to this. It wouldn’t work for 60 plus 10, but 65 plus 15 is already €80m.

Now it depends on what the €15m for objectives are. If they are to be world champions or something like that, it could be more difficult.”

His comments suggest that the financial gap between the two clubs is narrowing, with a structure of €65 million plus €15 million in performance-based add-ons potentially acceptable. However, Ferreira pointed out that the nature of these add-ons remains a key issue. If they are tied to highly ambitious targets, such as winning major titles, they may be viewed as unrealistic, complicating the agreement.

Arsenal Urged to Complete Deal Swiftly

Everyone involved appears eager to see the deal completed, and with Arsenal having made Gyokeres their number one target for the striker role, the pressure is mounting to finalise the transfer. Arteta is looking to start the season with a squad capable of competing for major honours, and the addition of Gyokeres is seen as central to that aim.

As the new campaign approaches, both clubs will need to find common ground quickly. The longer the negotiations drag on, the more disruptive the situation could become. With the player fully committed to the move and having made personal sacrifices, the onus is now on the clubs to conclude talks and allow Gyokeres to begin his new chapter in north London.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…