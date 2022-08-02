“I think it’s time” O’Hara urges Arsenal to offload leading player

Former Tottenham man turned pundit Jamie O’Hara has urged Arsenal to get rid of Granit Xhaka.
The Swiss midfielder is one of the leading players at the club and he enjoys the support of Mikel Arteta.
The manager convinced him to stay when he wanted to leave the Emirates at the start of 2020.
He was the subject of transfer interest from AS Roma in the last summer window, but Arsenal rejected the approach and handed him a new contract.
That was a clear show of support, but Xhaka has often times let the team down on many occasions.
The midfielder is one of the surest players to get booked or sent off in an Arsenal game.
He often does that in big games, and O’Hara believes it is time to get rid of him. He tells Talk Sport:
“Get rid. He lets you down in big games.
“I think Arsenal would be right amongst it this season with the players that they’ve signed.
“Yeah, I think it’s time. Get rid of him”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Xhaka is one of the leading figures at Arsenal, but the midfielder can truly be a disastrous presence in our midfield.
He has been at the club since 2016 and remains one of the first names on the team sheet for Mikel Arteta.
Hopefully, he would not make too many rash challenges this season.
I think it’s about time TalkSport got rid of Jamie O’Hara.
I heard the whole thing on Talksport and the first thing to say is that O’Hara is as thick as two short planks, even the other presenters take the mickey out of him. The second thing is O’Hara is a dedicated Spurs supporter and just loves to take a dig at anything Arsenal, even if what he is saying is a bit silly. I really would not take it seriously and why you would waste time on devoting a whole article about the nonsense he comes out with really is beyond me.
Xhaka has his faults but manager after manager has him as one of the first names on the team sheet and they can’t all be wrong.
I’m okay with Xhaka staying at the club, he is still of value with his experience, fitness, physic, and some nastiness to our rather easy to push around midfield. Truth be told we do not have anyone in the current squad to give us the same attributes or input.
Having said this, I’m open to the club getting an upgrade while still maintaining Xhaka for rotation. There are other players we should consider out the door first rather than him in my opinion.
