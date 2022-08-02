“I think it’s time” O’Hara urges Arsenal to offload leading player

Former Tottenham man turned pundit Jamie O’Hara has urged Arsenal to get rid of Granit Xhaka.

The Swiss midfielder is one of the leading players at the club and he enjoys the support of Mikel Arteta.

The manager convinced him to stay when he wanted to leave the Emirates at the start of 2020.

He was the subject of transfer interest from AS Roma in the last summer window, but Arsenal rejected the approach and handed him a new contract.

That was a clear show of support, but Xhaka has often times let the team down on many occasions.

The midfielder is one of the surest players to get booked or sent off in an Arsenal game.

He often does that in big games, and O’Hara believes it is time to get rid of him. He tells Talk Sport:

“Get rid. He lets you down in big games.

“I think Arsenal would be right amongst it this season with the players that they’ve signed.

“Yeah, I think it’s time. Get rid of him”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka is one of the leading figures at Arsenal, but the midfielder can truly be a disastrous presence in our midfield.

He has been at the club since 2016 and remains one of the first names on the team sheet for Mikel Arteta.

Hopefully, he would not make too many rash challenges this season.