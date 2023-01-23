“I think Manchester City will win the league.” Neville still doesn’t believe in Arsenal

Gary Neville watched as Arsenal swept aside Manchester United to win 3-2 yesterday when both clubs faced each other in the Premier League and still does not believe the Gunners can win the title.
There are almost 20 more matches to play, but Arsenal has been in remarkable form and that win makes them even harder to rule out in the race.
However, the Gunners have remained one of the bottlers of leads in the past, which still creates doubts in the minds of pundits and fans.
Neville is one of them and the Englishman insists Manchester City can still come back to catch the Gunners before this term finishes.
He said via The Sun:
“I don’t see them going on to win the league.
“I think Manchester City will win the league because I just think that what they’ve got in them is a special run, Manchester City.
“I think that at a point in the season, Arsenal will lose one or two matches and City will be right on their shoulders and it will become very difficult for them.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
It is good when people underestimate you because that gives you less pressure from expectations.
Our mindset must remain that we want to earn a top-four place because this will free our players from the heat of a title race.
Who says that City will not drop points?
It doesn’t surprise me
Forget his football connections but the general consensus would still be that City have a winning mentality that goes back some years. Arsenal’s is still at the fledgling stage
All that bugs me about GN is the way he expresses his opinion. He just about leaves the door ever so slightly open for the unlikely event of an Arsenal triumph. I don’t buy that it’s ours to lose but I’d like to think that our boys have the c*j*n*s to not collapse. Jamie Redknapp was much kinder
Why is he so sure that Arsenal can’t beat City in both games we have to play them, the last game at the emerites the referee Atwell won them that game and now we are much better now, anyway for some one like him that supported ole behind the wheel, explains his deep knowledge of the game
Clearly City have a bigger and better squad. If we can keep Saka, Partey and Odegard fit we should do it but the long term loss of one or more of those would be a problem. City do have the same problem with Haland, they have become very dependent on him for goals.
I’ve got no problem with what Neville said when asked yesterday. To be honest, I think lots of us think ManC has the inside track. What has bothered me for the last while is that, until yesterday he was dismissing Arsenal as not even in the conversation. That’s just silly.
Yesterday I was more bothered by his misrepresentation of Arteta’s action leading to his yellow card. Arteta didnt run 15 metres to harangue the 4th official, he was barely out of his box and he wasn’t complaining about excessive force he was complaining about repeated fouls.
Anyway, Keane shut him up after the game and I should probably lower my expectations.
This is how Gary Neville makes his money. What does he know he wasn’t a good player himself. Arsenal will prove him wrong and he will be singing a different tune then.
Who gives a toss what he thinks…
On another note just seen speculation that we are enquiring at the American McKinney. In the World Cup I thought the 3 American midfielders McKinney, adams and Musah all looked young hungry and energetic and if coached right could be future stars. Just not sure which one would suit arsenal best. I also think Aronson at Leeds has a lot of potential.