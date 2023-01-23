“I think Manchester City will win the league.” Neville still doesn’t believe in Arsenal

Gary Neville watched as Arsenal swept aside Manchester United to win 3-2 yesterday when both clubs faced each other in the Premier League and still does not believe the Gunners can win the title.

There are almost 20 more matches to play, but Arsenal has been in remarkable form and that win makes them even harder to rule out in the race.

However, the Gunners have remained one of the bottlers of leads in the past, which still creates doubts in the minds of pundits and fans.

Neville is one of them and the Englishman insists Manchester City can still come back to catch the Gunners before this term finishes.

He said via The Sun:

“I don’t see them going on to win the league.

“I think Manchester City will win the league because I just think that what they’ve got in them is a special run, Manchester City.

“I think that at a point in the season, Arsenal will lose one or two matches and City will be right on their shoulders and it will become very difficult for them.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is good when people underestimate you because that gives you less pressure from expectations.

Our mindset must remain that we want to earn a top-four place because this will free our players from the heat of a title race.

