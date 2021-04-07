“I think my main concern is getting half of the dressing room out” Petit calls for big changes at Arsenal

Emmanuel Petit has called for a serious change in personnel at Arsenal if the Gunners are serious about turning their fortunes around.
Mikel Arteta won them the FA Cup last season and they strengthened their team in the summer, hoping to make a return to the top four.
But things haven’t been as expected with most of their current players underperforming.
Petit has watched the Gunners struggle to get results and he says when he looks at the older players in the team, it’s as if they are on vacation.
He says they might still be ambitious, but they don’t seem to have what it takes to win big games.
He then urged the club to get rid of half the players at their disposal at the moment when the transfer window reopens.
He said as quoted by Sun Sports: “When I look at the older players in the team, it’s like they think it’s a retreat football club, somewhere you just go for a vacation.
“They have ambition, but I don’t really expect them to win big games anymore.
“If you took away the name ‘Arsenal’ and looked at that group of players… average.
“At the end of the season, if I’m Arsenal, if I’m Arteta, if I’m on the board, to be honest with you, I think my main concern is getting half of the dressing room out. Honestly.
“I like the young players, but they need to be surrounded by the likes of Lee Dixon and Tony Adams, those personalities.
“It’s a simple science but if there’s one thing I’ve learnt as a footballer, it’s that you become a better player when you play with better players!”
Mikel Arteta added Willian to his team and also renewed the contract of David Luiz.
With reports linking him with a move for Sergio Aguero, it seems he loves to have experienced players in his team.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
‘it seems he loves to have experienced players in his team.’
You mean the same ones that appear to be at a retreat football club!
Petit should know better if only it were that easy to get rid of underperforming well paid players!by the way PSG are 2 nil up against Bayern and it’s snowing quite a bit!
Loved seeing Neuer nutmegged (can’t stand him!)
A clear out of a dozen players in one window is a great idea something suggested on JA for years.
But underperforming players on vast Arsenal contracts don’t want to move and know how to run down their contracts to get a big salary at their next club.
Our recruiting has been diabolical.
Auba 60m Laca 50 mill Pepe 72 m when we can sign Martinelli for 7 mill. Mustafi 30m Socritis 25m
Gabriel 25 mill Saliba 27m when we signed Holding Bielk and Mavro for 2m.Then we go and give Cedic and Willian reirement packages when we already have Niles and Nelson for free.
Guendouzie at 5m is a steal but he is on loan.
How about we only sign academy players from now on giving them 2 year contracts and pay them 20 k p/w with tough performance clauses.
Something gotta change.
But if we win the EL Arteta will say I am completely satisfied with my players and promptly go out and buy Haaland for 200m who will then spend the next 2 years in the medical room 😔