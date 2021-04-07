“I think my main concern is getting half of the dressing room out” Petit calls for big changes at Arsenal

Emmanuel Petit has called for a serious change in personnel at Arsenal if the Gunners are serious about turning their fortunes around.

Mikel Arteta won them the FA Cup last season and they strengthened their team in the summer, hoping to make a return to the top four.

But things haven’t been as expected with most of their current players underperforming.

Petit has watched the Gunners struggle to get results and he says when he looks at the older players in the team, it’s as if they are on vacation.

He says they might still be ambitious, but they don’t seem to have what it takes to win big games.

He then urged the club to get rid of half the players at their disposal at the moment when the transfer window reopens.

He said as quoted by Sun Sports: “When I look at the older players in the team, it’s like they think it’s a retreat football club, somewhere you just go for a vacation.

“They have ambition, but I don’t really expect them to win big games anymore.

“If you took away the name ‘Arsenal’ and looked at that group of players… average.

“At the end of the season, if I’m Arsenal, if I’m Arteta, if I’m on the board, to be honest with you, I think my main concern is getting half of the dressing room out. Honestly.

“I like the young players, but they need to be surrounded by the likes of Lee Dixon and Tony Adams, those personalities.

“It’s a simple science but if there’s one thing I’ve learnt as a footballer, it’s that you become a better player when you play with better players!”

Mikel Arteta added Willian to his team and also renewed the contract of David Luiz.

With reports linking him with a move for Sergio Aguero, it seems he loves to have experienced players in his team.