“I think my worst professional time to date” Willian admits Arsenal difficult spell

Willian has admitted that his poor spell at Arsenal has been the toughest time of his career.

The Brazilian spent seven largely successful years at Chelsea before making the move across London on a free transfer in the summer.

The Gunners agreed to give him a three-year deal, something that Chelsea refused to offer him.

It was a move that most fans didn’t think made sense considering that the winger was over the age of 30.

However, Mikel Arteta took a chance on him as the Spaniard needed experienced heads in his team.

Willian started his Arsenal career by starring with a couple of assists in a 3-0 win over Fulham in his first Premier League game for them.

However, the assists dried up after that game and he came under serious criticism because the Gunners were also not doing well.

The attacker has now admitted that it was a tough time for him and claims he hasn’t experienced something similar since he started his professional career.

‘It really was a very difficult start, apart from that first game against Fulham, where I had a good performance, I managed to make a good game,’ Willian said in an interview with ESPN Brazil.

‘Even after that game there were some games that we won, I even had a good game, but then we ended up getting a bad streak.

‘I also got a bad streak and I think my worst professional time to date, since I went up at Corinthians and was sold to Ukraine, then I arrived at Chelsea, without a doubt. This phase that passed now was the worst time that I think I lived as a professional.

‘Of course, when you live in a difficult moment, you get really upset and try to find solutions, a way to improve, try to help the team.

‘That’s what I’ve been doing all this time, I never stopped training, to work, to dedicate myself as much as possible.

‘It took a little while to leave, but lately in the last games I’ve been playing well again, standing out with assists, playing well. So I’m happy to be back to find my good football.’