‘I think Nico will come good’ Ljungberg says Arsenal record signing will prove doubters wrong

Nicolas Pepe has come under serious pressure for underperforming at Arsenal since his big-money move to the club.

The Ivorian was a 2019 summer signing and he joined Arsenal with a big reputation.

He had scored more than 20 goals for Lille in the 2018/2019 season and several top teams wanted to land him.

Arsenal had reached the final of the Europa League in that campaign and they signed him to build on that achievement to make the top four in the 2019/2020 season.

But Pepe struggled last season and he has been criticised for his poor performances so far.

Freddie Ljungberg was his manager for a few games when Arsenal fired Unai Emery, and the former winger claims that Pepe will come good and fans need to be patient with him.

Ljungberg told The Athletic: ‘I think Nico will come good. Nico wants to work. Every player makes mistakes. I got sent off at Spurs! Don’t slaughter them too much because it happens to all of us.

‘The important thing is how they react afterwards and if he knuckles down, works even harder and still tries to prove himself. He’s not had the easiest time, there’s a lot of focus on him.

‘I could say easy things like, ‘Yeah, he needs game time’. OK, but you have a lot of other players as well who need game time. That’s what is difficult.’

Pepe has shown flashes of what he can do, but more consistency will do his Arsenal career a world of good.