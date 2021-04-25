“I think that is really smart” Campbell supports Arsenal’s transfer plan

Former Arsenal man, Kevin Campbell has thrown his support behind reports that the Gunners are working to sign Mat Ryan permanently.

They signed the Australian goalkeeper on-loan from Brighton in the January transfer window as a backup to Bernd Leno.

The Gunners had replaced the long-serving Emi Martinez with Alex Runarsson in the summer.

But the Iceland international proved to be money not well spent, which forced them back in the market in January for Ryan.

Boyhood Arsenal fan, Ryan, has provided more quality as a deputy for the Gunners since he has been at the club.

Having lost his place as Brighton’s first choice, the Gunners want to keep him at the Emirates permanently.

Campbell says he is worth signing because he has been in fine form when he has played.

He suggested that signing him for £4million would be “cheap money” and the Gunners should get the deal done.

When asked by Football Insider for his thoughts on the likely permanent signing of Ryan, Campbell said: “I think that is really smart.

“Mat Ryan is enjoying it at Arsenal and they’ve enjoyed having him at the club. He is an Arsenal fan so he has that love for the club as well.

“If we can get him for £4million that is cheap money. Let’s be honest £4million is nothing these days.

“It would definitely be good business to get him signed on a permanent deal because he is a good backup option to have.”