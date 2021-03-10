“I think the injuries are part of the adaptation” Partey responds to critics of his fitness record

Thomas Partey’s first season at Arsenal has been disrupted by constant injuries with the Gunners unable to rely on their top summer buy for a long time.

The midfielder remains one of the club’s best players, but no team can enjoy a talent if he doesn’t play regularly.

His injury record has been criticized by fans and pundits alike recently, but he has responded to them.

The Ghanaian was one of Europe’s best midfielders when he was on the books of Atletico Madrid.

This is one reason why Arsenal made a move for him and the club is now waiting for him to start repaying them consistently.

Partey admits that he has not been fit enough, but he says it has been down to the change of scenery and it is part of his adaptation to a new team.

‘Yes, it was a difficult moment to get used to how the team play and I think the injuries are part of the adaptation and now I feel good,’ Partey said via Mail Sport.

‘I’m doing all the necessary ways to be able to be more fit and to be be able to play more games.’

He is now fit and part of the Arsenal squad that will face Olympiacos in the Europa League this week. He owes the club’s fans a big performance.