“I think the jury is still out” Pundit still not convinced by Arteta

Former Premier League defender Danny Mills insists the jury is still out on Mikel Arteta despite the progress his team has made in recent weeks.

The Spaniard could lead Arsenal to a return to the top-four by the end of this season despite having a small squad and losing experienced players.

He won the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield in the early days of his stint as the club’s manager.

But the team is being rebuilt from scratch now and the progress being made is commendable.

Mills admits he is doing a decent job, but he says it doesn’t qualify as a great job yet.

He said, as quoted by Sun Sports: “I think the jury is still out on Mikel Arteta.

“He does really well then has two or three bad results which bring question marks again.

“A lot of it depends on whether they get into the top four and the North London derby will be huge in that race.

“Whether they can hold off Spurs to get into that position. I would say he’s done a decent job, but not a great job.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta deserves credit for the work he has done, even though some fans will feel he could have done better.

He inherited an underperforming team, and he has gradually rebuilt it into an opponent that is tough to break down.

When he gets a quality striker, we will see his team deliver even more returns.