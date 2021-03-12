“I think the referee was influenced by the reactions of the Arsenal people” -Olympiacos manager

Olympiacos manager, Pedro Martins has accused Arsenal of influencing the referee after Gabriel Magalhaes restored their lead in the Europa League game on Thursday.

The Gunners faced the same opponents who eliminated them from the competition a year ago and they needed to banish the ghost of that agonising defeat.

Mikel Arteta’s side took the lead through Martin Odegaard, but the man whose goal eliminated the Gunners last year, Youssef El Arabi drew the hosts level.

21 minutes later, the Gunners restored their lead through a powerful header by Gabriel, assisted by Willian.

Mohamed Elneny would score another goal late on, but Martins feels Gabriel’s header shouldn’t have stood.

An Olympiacos player appeared to have been fouled in the lead up to the goal and Martins feels the referee should have penalised Arsenal because of that and cancelled the goal, but the Gunners influenced him.

“I think the referee was influenced by the reactions of the Arsenal people in their second goal and in many situations, which were in the vast majority in their favour and changed the balance of the match,” he said on his club’s website.

“(The referee) should have analysed the goal more before taking the decision (to let it stand).”