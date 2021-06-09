“I think the team needs a different identity” Campbell happy to see Xhaka leave Arsenal

Kevin Campbell has openly expressed his happiness that Arsenal is set to offload Granit Xhaka.

The Swiss midfielder has been at the Emirates since 2016 and has remained one of the most important players at the club since he joined them from Borussia Monchengladbach.

He almost left the club at the start of last year after he had fallen out with the fans in 2019.

The arrival of Mikel Arteta changed that after the Spaniard convinced him to remain.

He has been an important member of the team under the manager, but he may have played his last game for the club.

AS Roma has identified him as an important signing for Jose Mourinho and the Italians have been persistent in their efforts to sign him.

Football Insider claims Roma could complete a move for him by Friday because they want him as their first signing of the summer.

Campbell said Xhaka is influential in the dressing room, but he doesn’t seem to have made any impact to deserve that much respect for the five years he has been at the club.

Campbell told Football Insider “I think the team needs a different identity.

“How much influence does Xhaka have on that dressing room?

“Let’s be honest, he is not the greatest player. People look up to him in the dressing room and I’m not sure why. Is it because of his leadership or it is just because he is one of the most senior players?

“He has not achieved much in his five years a the club. A player that has not been a standout but wields a lot of power.

“I think this is a good thing that he is moving on, I really do. There needs to be a shift in the dressing room. Arteta needs better players in that midfield.”