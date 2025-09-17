‘I think they are all good’ – Mikel Arteta provides a positive injury update after UCL win

Following Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Athletic Club, Mikel Arteta provided an injury update on Viktor Gyökeres and Mikel Merino. The pair were both involved in separate clashes of heads during the contest, with the Swede requiring urgent medical attention on the pitch.

After the encounter, Arteta shared a positive update in what will be a huge boost ahead of the weekend. “I think they are good. I haven’t spoken to them but I think they’re all good,” he told the media in his Arsenal post-match press conference. Gyökeres was left bandaged after a collision with his own teammate Gabriel midway through the first half. The striker carried on before being replaced by Leandro Trossard in the 64th minute. Merino’s situation wasn’t as severe and he managed to complete the full 90 minutes.

Gyökeres and Merino fitness boost ahead of City clash

The news will be welcomed by Gooners as both players have quickly become key figures. Gyökeres’ substitute, Leandro Trossard, played a decisive role in the victory, assisting Martinelli’s opener before adding the second goal late on. Arsenal’s depth was on full display, with the pair of Martinelli and Trossard both scoring and assisting from the bench. Arteta praises underfire Martinelli for his performance.

The Gunners are next in action against Manchester City, and they will need all hands on deck to stop Erling Haaland and Co. The clash is likely to come too soon for Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka, while Ben White remains a doubt after a recent minor setback. Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are still the only confirmed long-term absentees.

Arsenal’s depth proving decisive

Cristhian Mosquera continued to impress in William Saliba’s absence, further underlining the strength of Arteta’s squad. Injuries and inconsistency may have proved costly in past seasons, but with options like Martinelli and Trossard able to step in, Arsenal are better equipped to compete on all fronts.

