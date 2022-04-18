“I think they are in trouble.” Pundit delivers his verdict on Arsenal’s top four chances

Paddy Kenny says Arsenal is in big trouble now after they allowed the top-four spot to slip from their hands.

Mikel Arteta’s side looked to have nailed a spot in the Champions League places, but they lost three winnable games against Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton, which has seen them fall to 6th on the Premier League table.

Their recent run of form has made it hard to believe they will finish this season in a Champions League place, and now they need other clubs to falter before they can achieve that again.

Former Premier League goalkeeper, Kenny says they have a tough job to get that top-four after letting their advantage slip through their hands.

He tells Football Insider: “They have gone from being on the front foot to all of a sudden being on the back foot.

“They lost to Brighton at home. This is a struggling Brighton side who couldn’t score.

“They scored twice and it was easy for them, it was embarrassing. Now Arsenal look nowhere near.

“The top four looked absolutely nailed on this time last month but now they are sixth.

“The form has gone and Tottenham look so strong. I thought Arsenal would be winning these games and they just don’t look at it.

“I think they are in trouble.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are truly in a bad position now and we have ourselves to blame because we could have locked down a top-four spot if we didn’t lose those matches.

Now we would face tougher opponents like Chelsea and Tottenham and it is hard to trust this team to win these matches.