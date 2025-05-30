“I think they will win” Arsenal idol makes early Premier League prediction

Ian Wright believes that Arsenal have a strong chance of winning the Premier League title next season following their consecutive runner-up finishes. The Gunners have established themselves as the second-best team in England since the 2022/2023 campaign, yet the frustration remains at not claiming the top spot.

Many anticipated Arsenal to be champions this season, but they fell short once again as Liverpool secured the crown. This marked Arne Slot’s inaugural season, and rival supporters have taken the opportunity to highlight that Mikel Arteta has now been in charge for six years without delivering the ultimate prize.

Wright’s Confidence in Arsenal’s Prospects

Despite this, Wright acknowledges the progress made under Arteta’s leadership, emphasising that the team has undoubtedly become stronger. However, he insists that securing trophies is now paramount and has tipped the club to achieve this goal in the upcoming season.

He commented, as quoted by Goal.com:

“I think they [Arsenal] will win the Premier League next season because I want them to do that and I believe that they’re getting closer. I think it’s unlucky this season, simply the injuries and some of the decisions. But they’re going to need to make some signings to give them all a boost in there. But I’m going to go with Arsenal to win the League again. Absolutely.”

The Challenge Ahead

Wright’s confidence serves as encouragement for Arsenal supporters, but he also recognises the challenges that lie ahead. The club must bolster their squad through strategic signings to maintain momentum and address any weaknesses. Injuries and questionable decisions have hindered their progress this season, factors that the team will aim to minimise going forward.

Ultimately, Arsenal’s ambition to become champions next term will require them to perform consistently on the pitch and avoid distractions off it. Wright’s endorsement reflects the belief that the Gunners are on the cusp of success and that the coming season could be the one in which they finally claim the Premier League title.

