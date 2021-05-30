“I think we could get better if I’m honest.” Pundit says Arsenal should name a top manager like Zidane or Conte

Darren Bent has urged Arsenal to hire a top manager as their next boss as they struggle under the leadership of Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners gave their managerial job to Arteta in 2019 after sacking Unai Emery at the start of the 2019/2020 campaign.

He ended the campaign by winning the FA Cup and started the next one by winning the Community Shield.

He was backed in the last summer transfer window as the Gunners looked to build on those achievements.

But Arteta’s inexperience and other factors saw them struggle in the just-concluded campaign and finished it outside the European places, a first in 25 years for the club.

They will likely give Arteta another year to prove himself, but Bent wants them to go all out and name a top manager like former Chelsea boss, Antonio Conte or Zinedine Zidane.

He, however, admitted that it will be hard for them to get one of those top bosses to come to the Emirates.

Discussing the North London club on talkSPORT, Bent said: “I think we could get better if I’m honest.

“I’m not quite sure about the Zidane appointment because he fell into a situation with the best players in the world and won three Champions Leagues.

“Pochettino is never going to go to Arsenal because of his Spurs ties.

“Conte is probably someone where you go, ‘Yeah, I wouldn’t mind him’, but I think he’d end up taking a bigger job because he’s a top manager.

“He won the league in England with Chelsea and then went back to Italy to win the league with Inter Milan.

“What would he come to Arsenal for? What are the benefits?”