“I think we made some decisions not good” Emery shifts blame for Arsenal’s poor form

Unai Emery says it was poor decision-making that caused his Arsenal team to struggle for form just before he was fired by the club.

The Spaniard was Arsenal’s first manager post-Arsene Wenger, and he led the Gunners to the final of the Europa League in his first season.

Despite getting financially backed in the transfer market, including the signing of Nicolas Pepe, his second campaign at the helm started badly and it eventually cost him his job.

He has now admitted that the first half of his last campaign in charge didn’t go to plan.

However, he said that it was the club who made the wrong decisions that derailed their campaign even though he was happy with the way they supported him.

Emery told Football London: “The club supported me and I was happy with the players, the atmosphere and the supporters.

“Only the second six months of the second year when I finished in November I think we made some decisions not good for the club, but not for me, the decisions of the club.”

He was replaced with Mikel Arteta some weeks later and the rookie manager helped the Gunners to win the FA Cup at the end of that campaign.

Arteta is looking to guide them back to a top-four place, and they are on the right track to achieve that.