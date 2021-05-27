“I think we need more players like him to be in the top 10” Maximin ask Newcastle to sign Willock, again

Allan Saint-Maximin has continued his quest to get Newcastle United to sign Joe Willock.

The tricky French winger enjoyed playing alongside the Arsenal teenager who spent the second half of the season with the Magpies.

Willock joined Newcastle for the second half of the campaign so that he can get more playing time.

He enjoyed that at the North-East side and he was in brilliant form.

Willock scored 8 Premier League goals to help them with their survival plans and scored in his last seven consecutive games.

The Magpies struggled with relegation this season before a late rally helped them to move closer to the top ten.

Saint-Maximin believes that they should target being a top ten team and to achieve that, they have to sign players like the Arsenal loanee because he is guaranteed to make an impact for them.

“He deserves it because he’s an amazing player,” Saint-Maximin told Stadium Astro via Chronicles Live.

“He runs fast, he can score goals, he’s technical, he has good abilities so, for me, he’s a really good player.

“I think we need more players like him to be in the top 10 but that’s why when you bring a player like Willock in, even I feel more comfortable because he helps the team to play well, to draw, to win so it’s really important to have more players like Joe Willock in the team.”