“I think we should all be set-piece teams,” according to Mikel Arteta

Arsenal continue to receive criticism from some sections of the Premier League fanbase who believe the team rely too heavily on set pieces. The Gunners have become highly efficient from dead-ball situations in recent seasons, and their ability to convert free kicks and corners has drawn claims that they are less focused on scoring from open play. Their opponents often point to the structure and frequency of their routines as evidence of an overdependence on this aspect of the game.

Arteta responds to the set-piece narrative

Arsenal remain one of the most effective teams in the division at making use of these situations, although they are far from the only side who do so. Brentford, for example, have become known for the threat they pose from long throws and will aim to challenge the Gunners in that area when both teams meet. Despite this, much of the wider conversation continues to centre on Arsenal, whose success in recent seasons appears to have made them an easy target for such criticism.

Arteta has often emphasised the importance of adopting a complete approach and preparing his squad thoroughly in every area of the game. With the Premier League becoming increasingly competitive, he believes that every team is searching for marginal gains wherever they can be found. Set pieces form a significant part of that strategy for many clubs, and Arsenal are no exception.

Every team depends on set pieces

Speaking ahead of their next match, Arteta again addressed the debate and insisted that all teams use set pieces as a key part of their attacking and defensive plans. In comments reported by Arsenal Media, he said, “I don’t know a team in the Premier League that doesn’t like to score from set pieces.

“We just conceded a goal against Chelsea on a set piece. They had seven corners, we had eight. I think we should all be set-piece teams because we all score and concede from set pieces, unfortunately.”

Arteta’s remarks highlight the reality that set pieces are a vital component of the modern game and that no Premier League side can afford to overlook their value.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…