“I think you see” Declan Rice defends Mikel Arteta over his outburst

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has defended Mikel Arteta after the gaffer expressed his frustration at the end of their match against Newcastle United.
The Gunners lost the game due to decisions they believe were poor, as the ball had gone out of play and Gabriel was pushed in a clear foul before Newcastle scored.
Despite a lengthy VAR check, the officials did not spot anything wrong and awarded the goal, which infuriated Arteta.
After the game, he insisted it was a disgrace that a mistake like that could happen in the Premier League.
The Arsenal boss has been criticized for his rant after the game, and the Gunners put out a statement supporting their manager.
Rice has added his support and said the boys loved his reaction.
The English midfielder said, as quoted by Goal:
“We love it. I think you see how passionate he is. He sometimes gets criticised for how he is on the sidelines, but he is living the game through us.
“He’s so energetic and the way he speaks, he’s like a teacher the way he is in the changing room with us – and that really fires us up for the game and I think that’s what he’s really good at.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
It is great to see that Arteta has the support of everyone, including the fans, and this is exactly what we want as a club.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
The “Just Arsenal Opinion” sums it up perfectly for me.
Long may it continue – the support that is!!
I have to laugh in rather hollow fashion at the concept that there is such a thing as “Just Arsenal Opinion” (which excludes we fans).
Does anyone seriously believe the inhouse people who run JA , ALL THINK THE EXACT SAME AS EACH OTHER, TIME AFTER TIME AFTER TIME? The idea is nonsense and meaningless.
It is either Martins or Pats or whomsoeve wrote the articles individual opinion only. And THAT is the reality. So called “Just Arsenal Opinion” therefore is simply a device and has no meaning in reality!