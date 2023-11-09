“I think you see” Declan Rice defends Mikel Arteta over his outburst

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has defended Mikel Arteta after the gaffer expressed his frustration at the end of their match against Newcastle United.

The Gunners lost the game due to decisions they believe were poor, as the ball had gone out of play and Gabriel was pushed in a clear foul before Newcastle scored.

Despite a lengthy VAR check, the officials did not spot anything wrong and awarded the goal, which infuriated Arteta.

After the game, he insisted it was a disgrace that a mistake like that could happen in the Premier League.

The Arsenal boss has been criticized for his rant after the game, and the Gunners put out a statement supporting their manager.

Rice has added his support and said the boys loved his reaction.

The English midfielder said, as quoted by Goal:

“We love it. I think you see how passionate he is. He sometimes gets criticised for how he is on the sidelines, but he is living the game through us.

“He’s so energetic and the way he speaks, he’s like a teacher the way he is in the changing room with us – and that really fires us up for the game and I think that’s what he’s really good at.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is great to see that Arteta has the support of everyone, including the fans, and this is exactly what we want as a club.

