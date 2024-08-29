I thought Arsenal were increasing their ‘squad depth’ this summer? They obviously haven’t…

Do we need to worry about Arsenal’s squad depth for this new 2024-25 season?

If everything goes according to plan before the transfer deadline Friday, Arsenal should have added Mikel Merino, Riccardo Calafiori, a winger, and a goalkeeper to their squad.

Despite these additions, I believe Arsenal’s squad isn’t as large as it was last season. Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira have left, and it looks like Eddie Nketiah, Jakub Kiwior, Aaron Ramsdale, and Reiss Nelson will be leaving too. These may be labelled fringe players, but if someone like Raya was injured, wouldn’t you have been confident Ramsdale would do the job?

Surely, Arteta’s squad could end up significantly decreasing in numbers. The injury-prone nature of players such as Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Takehiro Tomiyasu doesn’t help the situation.

That said, considering Arsenal’s busy schedule, fighting for league glory and cup glory, one might wonder if Arteta and Edu missed an opportunity by not being more active in the transfer market. Is there really a balance in this Arsenal team with all the exits and signings they’ve made?

I might be overreacting, but I’m a bit concerned about the potential lack of depth in the Arsenal squad by the time transfer deadline day arrives.

What’s your take on this?

Daniel O