“I thought Odegaard in particular was very good” Potter hails Arsenal midfielder

Graham Potter has hailed Martin Odegaard after his team’s 2-0 loss to Arsenal in their final Premier League game of the season.

Brighton has been one of the more entertaining teams in the competition this season in terms of style of play and chances created.

Potter has done a fine job and they even beat Manchester City at home before facing the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s team needed a win in that last game of the season to try to get European football if Tottenham lost to Leicester City.

The Lilywhites eventually won to clinch the European Conference League spot.

Arsenal won their game 2-0, thanks to Nicolas Pepe who scored both goals for them.

He was clearly the top player in the game for the Gunners and the result would probably have been different if he hadn’t scored.

However, Potter thinks the key man for the Gunners on the night was Odegaard.

“Arsenal’s attacking players, I thought Odegaard in particular was very good in the game and influential,” Potter said to Sky Sports.

“They have some high quality at the top end of the pitch.

“We have to play really well if we are going to come to these places and win and we didn’t play well enough.”