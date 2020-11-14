“I told my agent from the start that if Arsenal came in for me, I wanted to wear the shirt,” – new Arsenal signing

Gabriel Magalhaes has revealed that he was always going to choose Arsenal even though several other teams wanted to sign him in the summer.

The Brazilian was one of the most sought-after defenders in the last transfer window and Arsenal faced serious competition from several top sides to land him.

Arsenal signing him was somewhat under the radar because their interest wasn’t so well-publicised.

However, the defender has revealed that although several teams came in for him, he always wanted to play for Arsenal and he told his agent that if the Gunners put in an offer for him, he would want to move to the Emirates.

He was speaking to the Arsenal official website and he made this revelation.

He said: “I was trying not to hear too much about transfer speculation because you always end up thinking about everything that’s going on,” he said. “After Arsenal came into the equation, he told me about other clubs that were interested, but I chose Arsenal because it was a dream for me. It’s a club that I really like and always watched on TV, with fantastic history.

“Arsenal is a huge club, one of the biggest in the world, and I told my agent from the start that if Arsenal came in for me, I wanted to wear the shirt, play at the stadium and feel the fans’ support because it’s a club I’ve always watched. I’m now very pleased to be here today alongside top players. It’s a childhood dream of mine.”

The Brazilian has been arguably Arsenal most impressive summer signing as he continues to shine at the back for them.

He has won the last two Player of the Month Awards at the club and he will hope to get even better.