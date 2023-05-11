‘I used to watch him a lot’ Martinelli reveals who his football hero was

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli has named Cristiano Ronaldo as his footballing hero.

Martinelli has become one of the finest attackers in Europe from Brazil since he broke onto the scene at Arsenal.

The Gunners continue to enjoy his talents and his goals have kept them in the Premier League’s title race with just a few games left to play.

Martinelli represented his country at the last World Cup in Qatar, a dream come true for him and he has now revealed the player he idolised while growing up.

The attacker said via The Daily Mail:

‘If you were talking about footballers, the person I looked up to was always Cristiano Ronaldo. I used to watch him a lot when I was growing up.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ronaldo is one of the most successful players in the world and it is common to see players idolise him or Lionel Messi.

Both are the best of their generation and redefined success in the game with their achievements.

Martinelli has had a good season, but we need him to remain in fine form for the rest of the campaign and help us end it well.

We also expect him to perform better in the next campaign as we return to the Champions League.

