I Waited 23 Years To See Arsenal Win The League And It Was Worth Every Second

Tuesday night was complete euphoria.

It was the best day of my life as a Gooner and it might get even better if we win the Champions League. At only 23 years of age, I admittedly cannot remember the last time Arsenal won the league. I have studied and written about the 2003/04 Invincibles, but that always felt like something from another era.

While it was great growing up watching Arsenal win four FA Cups and five Community Shields, my generation of Gooners, Generation Z, never truly experienced The Gunners competing strongly for the title or dominating English football.

A regular fourth place finish, the occasional third and the rare second place spot, which felt like a trophy in itself back then, was as good as it got.

From False Hope To Genuine Belief

It is hard to believe that when Mikel Arteta arrived at the Emirates, the men in red and white had to settle for an eighth place finish.

I am sure many Gooners had successfully erased that from memory until reading this.

Back then, it felt like we would never qualify for Europe again, let alone take a title race seriously. It was Arsenal in their worst state for over 30 years.

Before this current era, we were used to false hope.

During the 2013/14 campaign, we led the table until late February before collapsing against Liverpool and Chelsea, results that still make my nervous system unstable just writing about them.

Then came the painful 2015/16 season when Leicester City sealed the title.

As great as it was for neutrals, many Arsenal fans felt that was our opportunity. Finishing second never felt right, especially considering we were the only side to beat Leicester twice that season.

Those moments made it easy to wonder whether we would ever get another chance.

Arteta Finally Delivered The Dream

In recent years, as we missed out on the title in the final weeks of the season, many of us, or at least myself, started to question whether Arsenal would ever win the league again and whether Arteta was the right man.

But this campaign felt different.

We showed true Arsenal blood, sweat, tears, grit and determination, not just in England but in Europe.

Despite a few unpredictable moments, including the recent home defeat to Bournemouth that left the title race hanging by a thread, our form throughout the season was incredible.

Then football gave us one of those moments nobody writes in the script.

Bournemouth went and took points off Manchester City, confirming Arsenal as the 2025/26 Premier League champions.

After years of coming close, seeing it finally happen almost did not feel real.

It has been frustrating missing out in previous years and many blamed Arteta for falling short.

But he has taken us further than anyone else managed.

Yes, we had not won a major honour since lifting the 2020 FA Cup against Chelsea, but Arteta did what others could not.

He brought discipline.

He was stricter than Arsène Wenger became at the end of his reign.

He refused to play Mesut Özil or Pierre Emerick Aubameyang simply because of reputation, transfer fee or wages. When standards dropped, he made difficult decisions.

And now it has paid off.

To Arsenal and Mikel Arteta, the 22 year wait for another league title is finally over.

For younger supporters like myself, this is more than just a trophy.

This is the first time we have truly experienced Arsenal at the top.

And after waiting our whole football lives for this moment, it was worth every second.

Do you agree with Liam that this title win feels different to anything Arsenal fans have experienced in recent years?

Liam Harding

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…