“I wanna play Champions League” Arsenal target discusses his future

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their pursuit of Adrien Rabiot after the Frenchman insisted playing in the Champions League is an important consideration for him to pick his next club.

Rabiot has been one of the finest midfielders in Europe this season and would be out of a contract in the summer.

Juventus is struggling to keep him and at the moment, it seems certain he will leave for another club.

Arsenal would love to be the side that adds the former PSG man to their squad and that could be the case if they continue to win games.

Fabrizio Romano quotes the midfielder discussing his future on Twitter. Rabiot said: “I wanna play Champions League, it will be a crucial point to make a decision on my future.

“New deal with Juventus? There are no recent talks, but we’ve time to do that. There’s no news at this stage”.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rabiot has had a good season and it seems Juve will struggle to keep him in their squad when this term finishes.

The Frenchman is still just 27, which means he could offer us up to three more seasons of good football.

However, there will be competition for his signature, which will make him demand for a lot of money.

Watch Arteta’s full emotional reaction to Arsenal amazing comeback against Bournemouth – “It was madness!”

See the latest Arsenal press conferences for Arteta and Eidevall at subscribe to JustArsenalVids