I want Havertz to succeed but let’s face it Arteta has made a BIG mistake

Why Kai Havertz needs to be dropped

Let’s just call it for it what it is. Kai Havertz has been an awful signing so far.

If we are being serious, this is a problem Mikel Arteta has created for himself. It was his choice to waste £65 million on Havertz rather than using that money to get a quality striker.

We all know Havertz underperformed at Chelsea in his three years there so why did Arteta buy him when he could have got a top Premier League player like James Maddison if he wanted a midfielder? We could have bought him and still had change.

In 16 games, the German has only managed one goal and assist. That is horrendous for a £65 million signing who has already had Premier League experience. And that one goal was a charity penalty given by his teammates to boost his confidence. Well he hasn’t scored since then.

I have heard many excuses from this fanbase, saying it’s a new system for him and it takes time. That is nonsense, we have not even saw a glimmer of quality from him yet.

Instead of pretending he has been a good signing, by hyping up his defensive stats while he is an attacking player, just admit he has been a poor signing.

The midfield should be Rice, Jorginho and Odegaard. I would even try Zinchenko in midfield as he is much better at going forward than he is defensively.

I want Havertz to come good but this signing was a big mistake.

Vivek Julka

