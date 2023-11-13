I want Havertz to succeed but let’s face it Arteta has made a BIG mistake

Why Kai Havertz needs to be dropped
Let’s just call it for it what it is. Kai Havertz has been an awful signing so far.
If we are being serious, this is a problem Mikel Arteta has created for himself. It was his choice to waste £65 million on Havertz rather than using that money to get a quality striker.
We all know Havertz underperformed at Chelsea in his three years there so why did Arteta buy him when he could have got a top Premier League player like James Maddison if he wanted a midfielder? We could have bought him and still had change.
In 16 games, the German has only managed one goal and assist. That is horrendous for a £65 million signing who has already had Premier League experience. And that one goal was a charity penalty given by his teammates to boost his confidence. Well he hasn’t scored since then.
I have heard many excuses from this fanbase, saying it’s a new system for him and it takes time. That is nonsense, we have not even saw a glimmer of quality from him yet.
Instead of pretending he has been a good signing, by hyping up his defensive stats while he is an attacking player, just admit he has been a poor signing.
The midfield should be Rice, Jorginho and Odegaard. I would even try Zinchenko in midfield as he is much better at going forward than he is defensively.
I want Havertz to come good but this signing was a big mistake.
Vivek Julka
This Kai signing was a disgrace!
Just compare the speed of running towards the opposing goalkeeper when the goalie receives a back pass. Ode runs at full throttle with a lots of determination. This fella just saunters towards the goalie as if in slow motion. Pathetic!
Top earner at approx 310,000 pounds. Arsenal stuck with him for a long time..
It’s not looking good but it’s too early to write him off yet, for me. Completely understand the negative views towards him, though.
The only hope I see is the defensive aggression he often exhibits (even though he’s ridden the line a couple of times). Gary neville said, and I agree, that he would want to see him show that aggression in attack at times because that could make him really quite dangerous. As things stand he looks low on confidence, and that aggression comes off as frustration at not being able to do what he showed he could do back in Germany.
I do see him as a different case to willian, who I think simply gave when it wasn’t working. I do think havertz is trying, but needs to find that confidence. If it doesn’t change soon, I’m quite sure he’ll be finding himself on the bench a lot – which might be the best thing for him. Still, doesn’t look good for such an expensive signing…
I’m not impressed so far but give him some more time. Hopefully he can come good
Can we just leave this Havertz article on his performance or mistakes Arteta made in buying him? His Criticism would hadly change anything but worsen his confidence and inturn his performance. Odegard’s first trial at Arsenal was highly criticised but he came good in his second season. Havertz games in the absence of Odegard has improved he seem better playing from the right side midfield than Left and his physicality and winning duells is also important. Hopefully by mid season we shall see a much improved Havertz. Support from fans at this stage of his life as an Arsenal player would do him a lot of encouragement. We can’t just write him off yet; to what benefit?
It was an impulse signing born out of youthful exuberance by the gaffer, shock to stumble upon a young German international who has champions league experience, very decorative at such a tender age.
Indeed he has already have a massive career many can only dream of, having gone ahead signing the big German and arm with the wisdom class is permanent, we cannot right off this big German atleast not yet.
Oh please, low on confidence is an EXCUSE! His blooming pay check should give him all the confidence he needs. All he needs to do is open his mobile banking up every week and see the 331,000 reasons he should have confidence (minus income tax). Put it in perspective, the average person can just about pay a mortgage back over 25 years. He can buy the same house in cash, EVERY WEEK! If you don’t have confidence in your abilities as one of the highest paid athletes in the world, then he’s in the wrong job. How have we given him a 5 year contract with those wages anyway?? It’s a travesty and most probably will cause disharmony on the squad. Someone’s head is on the chopping block for this blunder.