“I want to apologise to everyone” Xhaka breaks his silence

Granit Xhaka has apologised for his red card against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg last night.

The Swiss midfielder was sent off very early in the game as Arsenal looked to earn a good first-leg advantage.

It isn’t the first time he has been red-carded for a rash decision on the field and it probably won’t be the last.

Thankfully, his early sending off didn’t result in the Gunners losing the match with the remaining 10 players battling hard to stay in the game.

After the fixture, the midfielder, who was also sent off against Manchester City earlier in the season, tendered an apology on his Instagram page.

He posted an image of himself and captioned it: “I want to apologise to everyone. I am so proud of my team and the spirit that they showed to keep a clean sheet tonight.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

To be fair, most of us are not surprised that the next Arsenal player to be sent off was Xhaka.

The midfielder is one of the most experienced members of our first team, yet he makes so many poor decisions on the field.

It is hard to see him change his ways. We can only hope he doesn’t earn any more red cards this season. He already has two in this campaign.