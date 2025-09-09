“I want to be the best” Eze reveals his thinking before Arsenal move materialised

Arsenal secured one of the standout signings of the summer transfer window by bringing in Eberechi Eze, a move widely hailed as one of the club’s most impressive pieces of business. The Gunners swooped decisively to complete the transfer, hijacking what had appeared to be a near-certain switch to Tottenham Hotspur. Reports suggested Eze was only hours away from becoming a Spurs player before Arsenal stepped in to finalise the deal, fulfilling a long-standing desire from the player himself to join the north London side.

The addition of Eze has strengthened Arsenal’s attacking options considerably, with the club confident he will play a pivotal role both this season and in the years ahead. Having monitored his progress for several campaigns, Arsenal’s recruitment team believe they have secured a player who embodies both flair and consistency, qualities that could make him a decisive figure at the Emirates Stadium.

Eze’s Determination and Perspective

The player himself has expressed pride in making the move, while also insisting he was never overly anxious about the transfer’s completion. As quoted by Hayters, Eze explained his approach: “Worried? No. Because I play football. That’s what I do, and wherever I am, I want to be the best I can be, and I’m confident I’ll do that wherever I am. I’m grateful that it’s Arsenal and that I’ve got the opportunity to play there and do what I do, and I’m looking forward to it. There’s a lot going on, it’s fun for me. This is why I play football. These are opportunities that you want. This is for me, so I am enjoying it as much as I can. And do what I can.”

His words reflect both his professionalism and his calm outlook. Rather than focusing on the complexities of transfer negotiations, Eze underlined his desire to concentrate on performance and development.

A Bright Future at the Emirates

Arsenal supporters will be encouraged by Eze’s attitude as much as his talent. His ability to operate in various attacking roles, combined with his creativity and work ethic, gives Mikel Arteta additional tactical flexibility. More importantly, his grounded mindset suggests he is ready to embrace the challenges of playing for a club with high expectations.

As the season unfolds, Eze’s presence in the squad promises to add dynamism and unpredictability in the final third. With his technical ability, vision, and determination to succeed, Arsenal appear to have secured not only a skilful footballer but also a character who will thrive under pressure. The expectation now is that his arrival will help push the team closer to achieving their ambitions at both domestic and European levels.

