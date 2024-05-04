“I want to make clear,” Bournemouth boss admits Arsenal were much better

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola admits his team was inferior to Arsenal during their Premier League game this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s side has continued to win games and remain in the Premier League title race as they aim to be champions at the end of this season.

The game against Bournemouth was a potential banana skin for Mikel Arteta’s men, and it was a fixture they could easily have failed to win.

However, they did what they had to do and emerged victorious in a fixture that they dominated from start to finish.

Arteta’s side did not allow their opponents many chances to pass the ball around or score.

After the fixture, the Bournemouth gaffer admitted to Sky Sports:

“I want to make clear, Arsenal were better than us.

“But the game shouldn’t have gone the way it has gone because of decisions.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It was a difficult game for us, but we made it look easy and made the cherries look like the small team they truly are.

We need to win our remaining games of the term and hope the Manchester City results also favour us.

As long as we maintain this momentum, if this season isn’t ours, we could find it easier to be champions next term.