‘I want to see more,’ Partey urged to deliver more than he is doing at Arsenal now

Paul Ince says Thomas Partey has to do more before Arsenal can see that they signed a top player.

The Ghanaian moved to the Emirates in the summer after Arsenal triggered his release clause at Atletico Madrid late into the transfer window.

He had been one of the best midfielders in Europe during his time at the Spanish side and everyone thought Arsenal landed a top player.

His time at the Emirates has been plagued by injuries and he has only had a few games under his belt at the club.

Arsenal has struggled in this campaign and one reason for that is that some of their players have been underperforming.

Partey has also not delivered the performances we saw from him while in Spain and Ince said he has to do better.

He showed his class by laying on an assist for Alexandre Lacazette’s second goal yesterday and Ince says he needs to do that more often if he wants to help the Gunners to become a top team.

‘I want to see more from Thomas Partey, I want to see more,’ Ince told Premier League Productions as quoted in Metro Sport.

‘At Atletico Madrid he was fantastic, getting it, breaking play up, putting balls in like he did today for Lacazette.

‘I haven’t seen enough of it, if he gets some more of it then they’ve got a top, top player.’