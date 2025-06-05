“I want to stay here” Arsenal loanee makes public get me plea

Albert Sambi Lokonga is once again facing an uncertain future, with the possibility of returning to Arsenal this summer following the conclusion of his loan spell in Spain. The Belgian midfielder joined Sevilla on loan in the summer of 2024 and delivered several promising performances, particularly when he was fit and available for selection.

After a series of challenging periods at other clubs, Lokonga appeared to have found stability and form at Sevilla. His initial displays were encouraging and suggested he had finally settled into a team that suited his style of play.

Injury Setbacks Impact Loan Spell

However, as the season progressed, injuries began to affect his consistency and overall contribution. These recurring issues disrupted his rhythm and eventually limited his opportunities on the pitch. Although Sevilla was impressed with him and had shown a willingness to make his stay permanent, his physical setbacks ultimately led to reduced involvement and may have influenced their final decision.

There is still a possibility that Sevilla could pursue a permanent move, and Arsenal are reportedly open to a sale. However, the situation remains unresolved, and the player himself has expressed uncertainty regarding his future.

Lokonga Hopes to Stay in Spain

As quoted by Sport Witness, Lokonga stated, “I don’t know what my future holds. But if Sevilla can, I want to stay here. There are many things I can’t decide. I have a one-year contract with Arsenal, and all options are open.”

He remains one of several players Arsenal are expected to offload in the coming transfer window, as he is no longer considered part of their long-term plans. His loan spell in Spain, despite being disrupted by injuries, highlighted his potential and value when fully fit. Should Sevilla decide against a permanent deal, there remains hope that another club will be encouraged by his performances and come forward with interest.

