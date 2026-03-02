“I wanted to feel loved and respected.” Ex-Gunners explains why he left

Bacary Sagna has reflected on his departure from Arsenal in the summer of 2014, when he joined Manchester City as a free agent. The defender had spent seven years at the Emirates and was an integral part of Arsene Wenger’s side during that period.

Reports at the time suggested Arsenal were keen to retain his services, yet Sagna opted to move to City, where he was offered improved financial terms. Manchester City were rapidly establishing themselves as one of Europe’s emerging powerhouses, pursuing a strategy focused on recruiting leading players from rival Premier League clubs.

A Controversial Switch

City signed several high-profile figures from Arsenal during that era, including Emmanuel Adebayor, a trend that did not sit well with supporters in north London. As a result, players who made the move often faced criticism from sections of the Arsenal fanbase.

Sagna’s decision was viewed by many as damaging to his standing at the Emirates. Equally, he did not become a particularly celebrated figure at the Etihad. Years later, however, he has provided insight into the personal and professional considerations behind his choice.

Sagna Explains His Decision

The Frenchman addressed the matter candidly when discussing the circumstances surrounding his exit. He said via the Metro, “Leaving Arsenal, it was a very difficult decision for me to make.

“I remember being emotional at the start of the 2013-14 season without having really talked to anyone at the club, and I got frustrated.

“Emotionally, I think I was damaged, and this is the moment when I decided to leave. I wanted to feel loved and respected – I knew I was loved and respected a lot, but contractually, I signed a new contract in 2008 and between then and 2014, I never changed my contract.

“So at that time, in 2013, I thought I deserved it a new contract, but it didn’t come.”

His comments suggest that, beyond financial considerations, a desire for renewed recognition and contractual acknowledgement played a decisive role in his departure.