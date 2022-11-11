“I was born like a striker,” Arsenal man reveals secret to his goalscoring form

Granit Xhaka has added goals to his game this season which makes him even more valuable to the Arsenal team.

The midfielder has been an important member of the Gunners’ squad for several seasons, however, he is known mostly for his defensive work.

Mikel Arteta has handed him more attacking freedom this term, which has changed his output.

Xhaka is often seen in positions where he could easily score and has found the back of the net more than he has done before now.

He was asked about his secret and he reveals it via Standard Sports:

“I was born like a striker.

“No, really! Until I was 12 or 13 I was playing like a striker and then they put me in midfield. Now you know that, so let’s see how many people talk about it!”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka has been helpful to us this season with the goals he has scored.

We have been keen to get a goalscoring midfielder and he now fills that void on our team.

However, we need him to continue doing well this term and to continue with his goal-scoring.

If that happens, we can be certain we will win more matches, which should help us win trophies.

