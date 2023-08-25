“I was injured for quite a bit,” Arsenal youngster discusses his loan spells

Arsenal loanee and new Derby County striker Tyreece John-Jules has discussed some of his loan spells before moving to the Rams.

The youngster is one of Arsenal’s academy products who did well at the different youth levels at the club.

He is now spending time on loan to gain experience and hopes to get a chance in the Gunners’ first team in the future.

Arsenal has one of the strongest squads in the Premier League and it is hard for any youngster to get chances in Mikel Arteta’s side.

But if anyone does well on loan, they could be considered for a role at the club and John-Jules has yet to quite catch the eye in recent times.

Speaking at his Derby unveiling, he said to the club’s media team:

“They have all been good. I was injured for quite a bit of my spell at Ipswich, but you’ve just got to keep going. Sheffield Wednesday was definitely short, but Ipswich was a good spell and hopefully, I can stay fit this year and help Derby County progress.”

It is incredibly hard to make it as a professional in the Premier League, but it helps when you go out on loan and John Jules knows it is up to him to make the most of his time at Derby.

