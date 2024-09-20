“I was lucky” Humble Raya shows his class with reaction to penalty save

David Raya was Arsenal’s hero as they finished their first Champions League game of the season with a goalless draw.

The Spaniard made a superb double save to deny Mateo Retegui from the spot after Atalanta was awarded a penalty.

Raya was the best goalkeeper in England last season and in this same competition last season, he showed his penalty-saving prowess against FC Porto.

In a game in which Arsenal struggled to create chances, the Spaniard’s save was the reason the Gunners left Bergamo with a share of the spoils.

Arsenal fans consider him their hero now and Raya is delighted to have made that save, but he insists he was lucky.

He said, as quoted by Sky Sports:

“It’s just a penalty, I was lucky to go the right way. I was unlucky to give the rebound straight to him but I was lucky to get up and save it. It’s great to keep the clean sheet and help the team get a point.”

Raya is just being humble. The save he made was a superb one. He has already shown that he can be trusted to make saves from spot kicks.

When we face Manchester City at the weekend, we need our other players to perform much better.

