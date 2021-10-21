‘I was really sad’ Arteta reacts to Steve Bruce’s abuse revelations

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has lent some support to Steve Bruce after the former Newcastle United manager revealed the horrific abuse he suffered while managing the Magpies.

Bruce was never popular with the Newcastle fans and they wanted him out as soon as they made him their manager.

But the former Manchester United defender stayed on and tried to help them with the support of the club’s former owner, Mike Ashley.

According to The Daily Mail, Bruce doubts if he would return to management because of the strain his last job had on his family life.

Arteta says if a manager who has over 40 years of experience in the game as a player and manager can be affected by the abuse, then things have to change.

He asks for the change to happen just as we all have been asking for more safety for fans and the end to racism, and the Spaniard says it has to start now.

Arteta said as quoted in the same report: ‘I was really sad after reading that statement from Steve. First of all because I know him personally and secondly with what he transmitted in his words.

‘You’re talking about somebody who has been in the game over 40 years as a player and manager, that has managed over 1000 games and he is telling you, with that experience, with that level of expertise that he has because you have [to have that] to sustain it at that level, that he struggles with that kind of situation.

‘So I think we have to reflect how we can’t take for granted and accept certain things because they are how they are.

‘No. We are here as well to improve them and change them like we do with any rules, with anything that we want to improve for our supporters, fans, stadiums, facilities, broadcast.

‘Why don’t we spend more time and we have an open table to discuss how we can do that because I think we have to think about that. One of the most experienced managers in English history is telling you that. You can’t just ignore that.

‘For me it is a very serious statement and it is something that has to change. It has to start to change.’