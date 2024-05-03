I was skeptical about Arteta’s dropping Ramsdale but now I get it

Ex Arsenal Invincibles legend Jens Lehmann, who made over 200 appearances for the Gunners in the early 2000’s has come out and had his say over the goal keeping situation at Arsenal and what’s transpired this season between Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya. The German legend has come out and criticized Arteta’s choice in switching goal keepers at the start of the season, saying this;

Lehmann said in the Mirror: “I never ever understood the Ramsdale decision. If you have a good, brave English keeper at a big English club doing well and then you bring in a Spanish guy who has never played for a big club at that level – it just doesn’t make sense.”

“The ‘keeper is the most important position in the team. If I were Ramsdale, I don’t know how I would react because it’s not easy at that age. When you’re older, it’s different.”

Personally, I was very sceptical on replacing Raya and I still think the way Areta did it was wrong, but that’s football and when it comes to a position like the goalkeeper, you have to make stern decisions. There’s only one keeper that starts every game and it can be a hard position to play and stay happy in, because at the end of the day, every player just wants to play.

As I said, I think Arteta could have gone about the situation in a different manner and could have done things better, but when I sit back and look at the big picture now, I get it. Raya brings something that Ramsdale just doesn’t have and hopefully we can see Ramsdale move on to another club and get the game time he deserves.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

