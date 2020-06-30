“I was surprised at the new contract” former Gunner gives his reaction to David Luiz contract extension

David Luiz has been in the news for the wrong reasons lately after his latest horror show against Manchester City.

He hasn’t been helped by the fact that Arsenal still gave him an extension to his contract to stay with them until the end of next season.

The Brazilian has been a calamitous presence in the Arsenal defence and he has hardly inspired confidence among his fellow defenders for most of this season.

Several pundits have slammed Arsenal’s decision to hand him a new deal and some have even suggested that he is played in a different position to avoid his costly errors.

Ex-Arsenal man, David Bentley has become the latest to slam the Brazilian, and he brands the defender “problematic”.

He claimed that he was surprised Arsenal gave him a new deal and added that the Brazilian isn’t the type of player you want to help you bring through your youngsters.

Bentley said as quoted by The Metro: “I was surprised at the new contract. I don’t know if it’s because of a lack of preparation in getting players in but the recruitment with the back four is a problem. It always has been.

“David Luiz is problematic. He’s a great technical player but if you want to bring the youth through and create a winning mentality is he really the type to help with that?”

“You look at Liverpool – and Manchester United are trying to do it too – and they build a solid foundation that allows the players to express themselves.

“If you have solid back-four and solid spine of the team it’s easier for the young players to step into that. Instead Arsenal leak goals and look vulnerable.”