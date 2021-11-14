“I was surprised” Ex-Gunner expects Arsenal to bring boyhood Gunner back to the club

Kevin Campbell has tipped Arsenal to bring Mat Ryan back to the club after deciding against signing him permanently in the summer.

The current Real Sociedad goalkeeper spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates after losing his first-team place at Brighton.

Arsenal had the chance to sign him permanently in the summer, but they moved for the impressive and much younger Aaron Ramsdale instead.

Former Arsenal man, Campbell was surprised Arsenal didn’t sign him and says he could still be brought in as a replacement for Bernd Leno.

“I was surprised that the club didn’t make a concrete move for Ryan,” he told Football Insider.

“Obviously Edu and Arteta had their eyes on Aaron Ramsdale.

“As controversial as it was at the time, what a signing. Ramsdale was getting stick before he signed. You have to look at it as a very justified decision. Ramsdale has been a revelation.

“Leno is going to leave next year so I think we could see Mat Ryan come back as number two to Ramsdale.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ryan is a fine goalkeeper and he is proving that at Sociedad, but Ramsdale is much better for Arsenal at the moment.

The Englishman is young and has proved the club right for signing him instead of other targets.

However, a top club should have at least two quality goalkeepers on their books to stay competitive.

Leno provides Arsenal with that quality cover, but the German could ask to leave the club in the summer or walk when his current deal expires in 18 months.

Ryan would be a solid backup if he is available and could even help Arsenal win a few cups as our first choice in the competitions.

Watch this week’s Just Arsenal Show – Video Analysis – Dan Smith rates the Arsenal players out of 10 this season